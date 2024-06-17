Truman Dam Access Road Closed Until At least December For Final Tainter Gate Upgrade

Travelers trying to take Truman Dam Access Road over the Truman Dam will have to find an alternative route for the next few months.

Officials with the Army Corps are shutting down the access today (Monday) to begin a rehabilitation of the Tainter Gate #3, which will be the last of the 4 gates that are undergoing essential repairs.

The corps says this project is crucial for maintaining the structural integrity and operational efficiency of the dam.

Drivers can use Highway 7 or 65 as an alternative until the road reopens.

The roadway will remain closed until mid-December.