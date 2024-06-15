Some Area Beaches Closed Due To Massive Rainstorms Over The Past Week

It doesn’t take very long for Lake of the Ozarks Public Beach-1, off highway-42, to come under the scrutiny of the Department of Natural Resources’ weekly beach status report.

PB-1 is on the DNR’s short list of two public beaches statewide where swimming is not recommended this weekend because of identified high E-coli levels which, typically, occur after periods of heavy rain which we have had over the past week or two here in the lake area. The other public beach where swimming is not recommended is Trail of Tears in Jackson.

Two other beaches, Pomme de Terre in Hermitage and Pittsburg, are closed as of Thursday due to high water levels.

Beaches at Missouri state parks open as of Thursday, June 13, 2024:

Cuivre River State Park – Lake Lincoln Beach , 678 State Rt. 147, Troy.

, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Finger Lakes State Park – Public Beach , 1505 E. Peabody Rd., Columbia.

, 1505 E. Peabody Rd., Columbia. Harry S Truman State Park – Campground Beach , 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.

, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw. Harry S Truman State Park – Day Use Public Beach , 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.

, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw. Lake of the Ozarks State Park – Grand Glaize Beach , off Hwy. 54, Osage Beach .

, off Hwy. 54, Osage . Lake Wappapello State Park – Public Beach , Hwy. 172, Williamsville.

, Hwy. 172, Williamsville. Long Branch State Park – Public Beach , 28615 Visitor Center Rd., Macon.

, 28615 Visitor Center Rd., Macon. Mark Twain State Park – Public Beach , 37352 Shrine Rd., Florida.

, 37352 Shrine Rd., Florida. St. Joe State Park – Monsanto Lake, 2800 Pimville Rd., Park Hills.

St. Joe State Park – Pim Lake, 2800 Pimville Rd., Park Hills.

Stockton State Park – Public Beach , 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville.

, 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville. Thousand Hills State Park – Public Beach ,20431 State Hwy. 157, Kirksville.

,20431 State Hwy. 157, Kirksville. Wakonda State Park – Public Beach , 32836 State Park Rd., La Grange.

, 32836 State Park Rd., La Grange. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park – Public Beach , 26600 Park Rd. N, Lawson.

Beaches open and exceeded the decision criteria for E.coli concentrations. SWIMMING IS NOT RECOMMENDED as of Thursday, June 13, 2024:

Lake of the Ozarks State Park Public Beach 1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser.

1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser. Trail of Tears State Park – Public Beach , 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson.

Beaches closed due to high water levels as of Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Pomme de Terre State Park – Hermitage Beach , Hermitage.

, Hermitage. Pomme de Terre State Park – Pittsburg Beach , Hwy. 64B, Pittsburg.

For more information concerning beaches in Missouri state parks, please visit https://dnr.mo.gov/beaches.