Tuesday Meetings Across The Lake Area

Here’s a look at some of the Tuesday Meetings taking place across the lake area.

Government:

Resolutions to approve memorandums of understanding between the city police department and the Camdenton School District and with the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force appear on tonight’s published agenda for the board of aldermen.

The board will also consider contract agreements for the annual street overlay project and the retaining of special legal counsel to oversee a court case dealing with the Modine Manufacturing Company.

Tonight’s Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting in city hall begins at 6:00.

Schools:

Reorganizing the board of education following the April election will take center-stage during tonight’s School of the Osage board meeting.

The board is also expected to pick the district’s word of the year for 2026-27, consider various evaluations, consider updates for summer maintenance and take a look at the strategic planning update.

A closed session also appears on the agenda to deal with personnel and legal issues.

The SOTO Board of Education meeting tonight in the high school field house will begin at 6:00.

If you have a meeting for us to announce, please email newsroom@krmsradio.com