Royals Continue Losing Streak As Cardinals Amp Up With Another Win

Well, it continues to be a brutal stretch for the Kansas City Royals.

They’ve lost seven in a row now after a 7 nothing shut out at the hands of the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon.

It was Cole Reagan’s getting roughed up.

This time the Royals ace hasn’t been very ace like gives up seven runs in four and a third, three long balls.

And at the plate, Kansas City with just six hits.

Bobby Whitt junior did have a double. He was 2 for three.

But Kansas City now possesses the worst record in baseball. They’re tied with the New York Mets for that distinction. And the Mets really struggling.

They’ve lost eleven in a row.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals part of the red hot National League Central Division where every team is above 500.

The Cardinals are just a half game behind the Reds for first place and in fact, the highly touted Milwaukee Brewers and last.

Granted, they’re three games above 500, tied with the Cubbies, but the Cardinals get a sweep of the Astros on Sunday, 7:00 to 5:00, the final after the bullpen leaked in the eighth.

Cardinals score three runs in the 10th inning. Big go ahead. Double by Mason Win.