Tuesday’s Rainfall Helps To Improve Drought Conditions At The Lake

Wed. Jul 19th, 2023
Rainfall received Tuesday and over the past few days certainly will help improve the drought situation at least some across the lake area.
Weatherology’s Ray Miller says it’s been a case of hit-and-miss with rainfall totals with some parts of Miller County, Tuesday, received 4-plus inches while parts of Camden County received, perhaps, a quarter-of-an-inch.
Here at KRMS Radio-TV, our rain gauge showed 1.53 inches for Tuesday bringing the monthly total up to 5.83 inches and year-to-date up to 20.69 inches.
The rainfall, according to Miller, should bump the lake area up a category, maybe two, on the U.S. Drought Monitor which puts the entire lake area in the extreme-to-exceptional categories.