Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

 

Turkey Fest Returns to Eldon on September 30th

All News RSS Feed Community Events - News Front Page News Wednesday, September 20th, 2023

Don’t look now but history and tradition return again to the lake area in about a week-and-a-half with the 37th Annual Eldon Turkey Festival.

“It’s one of my goals, and I think our board’s goals to make this an iconic event. I mean we’ve been here for 37 years and…we want to make it bigger and stronger and have people come and enjoy it.”

Eldon Chamber Executive Director Matt Kostelnik says the all day event is set for next Saturday, September 30th, in downtown highlighted by some crowd favorite activities and grub.

“We have a parade that will start at 10, and Turkey Legs will be at the Eldon Chamber Booth….oh and Turkey Tenders…we’ll sell them from 9 until 4.”

Also part of the Turkey Fest will be a carnival, Young Eagle flights at the airport and the M-U Flight for Life helicopter on display for all to see.

 

Reporter Mike Anthony