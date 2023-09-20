Annual Hazmat and Mass Casualty Drill Prepares Lake Area Fire Districts for the Real Thing

Several lake area fire districts plus the Lake West EMS will converge this week to take part in some of that training they hope will not have to be put to use any time soon but, more than likely, is inevitable to happen.

Sunrise Beach Chief Joe Laplant says the annual hazardous materials and mass casualty drill allows participating districts to meet required training and, more importantly, be prepared for long-term cooperation in the event of larger real-life incidents.

Fire districts participating in the drill include: Sunrise Beach, Mid-County, Gravois and Lake Ozark.