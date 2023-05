A motorcycle striking a turtle in the roadway is being blamed for a motorcycle accident which injured an Osage Beach man.

The highway patrol says it happened late Monday morning on Route-U at Route-double-E in Miller County.

After hitting the turtle, the motorcycle then traveled off the roadway and struck a sign eject the operator identified as John Saffell.

Saffell was not wearing a helmet and suffered moderate injuries.

He was treated at Lake Regional.