Two Arrested Following Drug Raid In Eldon

Several felony charges are filed against two people from Eldon after a drug raid this past Monday night (March 11th) allegedly uncovered needles full of suspected meth and fentanyl, other narcotics and paraphernalia.

The raid happened in the 400-block of West 6TH street.

The probable cause statement also alleges the syringes were found in various locations in a bedroom and a bathroom and that one of the suspects identified as Olivia Horseman had a needle sticking in her arm when initial contact was made.

Horseman was arrested along with Joseph Cary.

They are both charged with second-degree drug trafficking, three counts of possession and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Bond was set at $250,000 for both.

Horseman has since been released on bond while Cary, as of Friday afternoon, remained in the Miller County Jail.