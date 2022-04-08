News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Two Arrested for Vehicle Theft and Possession of Drugs in Pulaski County

ByReporter John Rogger

Apr 7, 2022 , ,

Two people are facing numerous charges following reports of a stolen vehicle that led to the discovery of drugs.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s office, a woman reported that a man took her vehicle without her consent while she was buying gasoline.
Deputies say she knew the man and had offered him a ride prior to him taking off with the car.
Investigators say the car was located just 2 hours later with Kenneth Harting and Kayla Boevingloh inside.
Deputies then detained the suspects while searching the car, where they found pills and nearly 300 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Both subjects were transported to the Pulaski County Jail where Harting is being held on a $250,000 bond and Boevingloh is being held on a bond of $75,000.

