Laclede County is getting closer to their “County Road Beautification Week.”
Officials say it’s a time when the County encourages citizens to help “clean up” alongside country roadways.
All groups who have adopted a highway in the county are also encouraged to participate.
Bags are being provided to those who want to be a part of the program.
Officials say to volunteer or receive the bags, simply contact the county commission.
Laclede County is getting closer to their “County Road Beautification Week.”