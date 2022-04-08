News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Laclede County Prepares for Annual Road Beautification Initiative

ByReporter John Rogger

Apr 7, 2022 , , ,

Laclede County is getting closer to their “County Road Beautification Week.”
Officials say it’s a time when the County encourages citizens to help “clean up” alongside country roadways.
All groups who have adopted a highway in the county are also encouraged to participate.
Bags are being provided to those who want to be a part of the program.
Officials say to volunteer or receive the bags, simply contact the county commission.

