Two Arrested In Ivy Bend Burglaries – One Rescued From Drug Attack

Two fugitives land in the Morgan County Jail…one of them probably lucky to be alive…after recently being taken back into custody.

The sheriff’s office says, on Monday, deputies were investigating several reported burglaries in the Ivy Bend area when they located 54-year-old Chad Paterson of Janesville, Wisconsin.

Paterson had been wanted on a bench warrant out of Rock County, Wisconsin.

The other fugitive, 31-year-old Jesse Dilley of Eldon, was taken into custody by the Fugitive Apprehension Security Team and the highway patrol on a parole warrant.

Upon arrival to the jail, Dilley had reportedly become unresponsive and had to be given a dose of Narcan.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and then returned to the jail where he’s being held without bond.