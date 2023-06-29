Two Arrested In Montreal Drug Investigation – Meth And Pills Removed From The Home

A number of drugs are off the streets thanks to a joint effort between the Camden County Sheriff’s office and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group.

Press Release:

Camdenton, MO – 06-29-23 – On Wednesday, 06-28-23, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies and Task Force Officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1000 block of State Road A in Montreal.

During the execution of the warrant, deputies located approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the consumption, ingestion, and distribution of methamphetamine.

Joshua T Cook, 46, and Jonah M Adams, 36, were both arrested at the residence and transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility. Cook is charged with the Class C Felony of 2nd Degree Drug Trafficking and is being held without bond. Adams is charged with the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and is being held on a $25,000 surety bond.

A reminder that these charges are merely allegations of wrongdoing. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.