Two Hour Stand-off In Lebanon Ends With Two People Arrested Facing Drug Charges

A two-hour standoff in Lebanon comes to an end late last week with the arrests of two people who now face pending felony drug charges.

Laclede County deputies teamed up at the scene with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Highway Patrol Swat Team to use tear gas to eventually flush Troy Covey from the residence on Park Drive.

The other suspect, Matthew Boggs, was taken into custody outside the residence as the standoff between law enforcement and Covey was just starting.

Several items were seized from the house including suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, paraphernalia and a gun.

Boggs and Covey, who are each charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, were taken to the Laclede County Jail.