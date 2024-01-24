Two Injured Due To Icy Conditions In Miller County

Wed. Jan 24th, 2024
Weather is being blamed for a number of accidents in the lake area including one during which a St. Elizabeth woman escaped with minor injuries after the vehicle she was driving hit an ice patch before sliding off the road and striking a tree.
The highway patrol says it happened around 6:15 Monday evening on Whallen Creek Road west of Chapperal Road in Miller County.
58-year-old Brenda Bax was taken for treatment to M-U Healthcare in Jefferson City.
An unidentified 17-year-old passenger was not injured.
Both were wearing seat belts at the time.