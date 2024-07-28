Two Injured in Boating Mishap, Operator of Boat Unknown

An incident Saturday evening on the water in Camden County results in two people being injured and the water patrol division of the highway patrol asking who was operating the fountain powerboat.

The report indicates it happened somewhere along the Grand Glaize Arm when the boat hit a large wake causing two passengers, Nathan Heick and Patrick McAtee, both of Iowa, to impact the vessel. Heick was treated for moderate injuries at Lake Regional while McAtee refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

The report also says the operator of the boat and the exact location of the incident are both unknown at this time.