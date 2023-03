Two people are injured in a two-car accident late Monday morning on Highway-7 near Christopher Road in Camden County.

The highway patrol report indicates that 42-year-old Jessica Norrell, from Lebanon, stopped for traffic and was hit from behind by 54-year-old Darren Lezy, of Camdenton.

Norrell was treated at the scene for moderate injuries while Lezy was treated for minor injuries at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.