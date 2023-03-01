Disability Rights Legislative Day Expecting Large Crowd At State Capitol

Hundreds of people with disabilities and their advocates will converge on the State Capitol tomorrow.

It is Disability Rights Legislative Day…a day to make their voices heard by state lawmakers.

“I think what disability rights Legislative day does is….it’s just this big day of empowerment for people with disabilities and their families and caregivers.”

Leigh Anne Haun is with the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council.

She says the rally is all about drawing attention to the issues faced everyday by those with disabilities.

“Transportation or job flexibility in order to go to the capital and testify at a hearing. That is an issue that directly and very heavily impacts their lives.”

The rally will take place from 11-4 with various speakers including Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson to proclaim March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

The event is also being offered virtually.