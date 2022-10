Two women from Brumley are injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle accident on highway-42 at Brown Homestead Road in Miller County.

The highway patrol says it happened when 33-year-old Monica Moranda attempted to turn and pulled into the path of 23-year-old Brooke Patton.

Patton suffered moderate injuries while Moranda suffered minor injuries…they were both wearing a seat belt at the time and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.