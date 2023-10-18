fbpx

Wed. Oct 18th, 2023

 

Two Injured In Morgan County Accident Along Highway 5 At Forest Drive

A two-vehicle accident around 4:00 Monday afternoon on Route-5 at Forest Drive in Morgan County sends two people to the emergency room, one with serious injuries.

The highway patrol says 27-year-old Connor Hasker, of Gravois Mills, was stopped behind a school bus when he was hit from behind by 19-year-old Amelia Goddard, also from Gravois Mills.

Goddard was seriously hurt while a passenger in Hasker’s vehicle, 24-year-old Chelsey Collison of Eldon, suffered minor injuries.

They were both taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Reporter Mike Anthony