Osage Beach BOA Meeting This Thursday Includes CID For Lakeport Village Project

A public hearing and the first reading of an ordinance to consider a petition to allow the much-publicized Lakeport Village development to form a Community Improvement District highlights a relatively short agenda for this week’s board of aldermen meeting in Osage Beach.

The C-I-D, if approved by the board of aldermen, will be used in part to help cover some of the project’s estimated costs over the first five years of a little more than $9-million with the overall term of the C-I-D to be in effect for a term of 27 years.

The $300-million development is going up in the area of Hwy-54 and Jeffries Rd.

Other discussion items expected during the meeting will include park irrigation improvements, amending the city’s peddlers and solicitor’s ordinance and the purchases of a couple pickup trucks.