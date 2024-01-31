Two Judges In Laclede County Recuse Themselves In Child Pornography Case

Two Laclede County Judges have recused themselves and Laclede County Prosecuting Attorney, Amy Folsom, is asking a special prosecutor be assigned to the child pornography case against Mathew Wright.

Wright was previously married to former Laclede County Prosecutor Angie Hemphill Wright.

He is a publisher at the Lebanon Publishing Company.

Wright is charged with two counts of promoting child pornography and one count for possession of child porn.

An investigation began after a cyber tip about an IP address in the Lake area used to share child pornographic material.

Investigators discovered images of children and adults in sexually explicit positions on an instant messaging service.

Two cell phones were seized which also contained such images.

Wright is being held in the Laclede County Jail pending a bond hearing Thursday.