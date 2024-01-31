Iberia Man Facing Charges After Smashing & Attempting To Burn An SUV

A 37-year-old Iberia man faces charges in Miller County after allegedly taking a hammer to an S-U-V and then trying to set the vehicle on fire.

The probable cause statement indicates that deputies were dispatched to the unidentified location on January 27th to a disturbance in progress.

The victim stated that Andrew Umfleet had slashed the tires on the vehicle the previous night before coming back and beating the vehicle with a hammer breaking out all the glass.

Video from a nearby house also showed Umfleet and a female approaching the vehicle with Umfleet leaning into the car and smoke coming from the car a few moments later.

Umfleet is also accused of tossing multiple items from the burning vehicle into a nearby pond.

He was taken to the Miller County Jail and charged with property damage and knowingly burning or exploding.

Bond was set at $50,000.