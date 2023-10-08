Two Killed In VW Bug Crash Along US 65 In Benton County

Two people are dead after a one-car accident around 1:30 Saturday afternoon on U-S-Highway-65 near Jackman Road in Benton County.

The highway patrol says it happened when 64-year-old Matthew Dixon, of Chillicothe, overcorrected when the VW Beetle he was driving ran off the road, causing it to start skidding back across and off the opposite side before striking the ground and some trees.

Dixon and his passenger, 66-year-old Carin Dixon also from Chillicothe, were both pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.