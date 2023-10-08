Mike Kenagy Stepping Down As LOMDA Executive Director

The Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealer’s Association is looking for a new executive director.

“I decided it’s time to step away from my duties as executive director of Lake Ozark Marine Dealers Association and turn the reins over to someone else.”

Mike Kenagy, who has been in the position for the last 11 years, says, however, that he’s not leaving the association high and dry and he will stay on at least for a little bit.

“I’ll continue through next year’s boat show season, so hopefully I can mentor the new person and keep the transition to be a nice smooth one for the members of LOMDA and the Lake area.”

Kenagy’s official retirement date will be at the end of June. Before then, he will also be involved for the Overland Boat Show (Feb. 15-18), the St. Charles Boat Show (Feb. 29-March 3), and the Spring In-Water Boat Show (Apr. 19-21).