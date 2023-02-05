Two Missing Children From Missouri Found In Florida Town

A major find during what is National Missing Persons Day.

Police in High Springs Florida rescuing two children who’ve been missing from the Kansas City area since March of 2022.

According the report, they were found at a Winn-Dixie grocery store along with their fugitive mother, 36-year-old Kristi Nicole Gilley, who had no custody rights over the children.

The children have been turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families and will be reunited with their birth family soon.

Gilley was taken into custody on an active kidnapping warrant.