Two Motorcycles Collied In Miller County Sending Richland Residents To The ER

An accident involving two motorcycles on highway-42 at Martin Road in Miller County sends two Richland residents to the emergency room with serious injuries.

The highway patrol report indicates that it happened shortly before 11:00 Friday morning when a 2016 Honda Fury driven by 26-year-old Dakota York started to slide before overturning and crossing over the center where it then struck a 2004 Harley driven by 36-year-old Brentt Thomas, of Dixon.

Thomas was uninjured while York and his passenger, 23-year-old Grace Murray, were both seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional.