fbpx

Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

 

Two Motorcycles Collied In Miller County Sending Richland Residents To The ER

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Monday, September 18th, 2023

An accident involving two motorcycles on highway-42 at Martin Road in Miller County sends two Richland residents to the emergency room with serious injuries.

The highway patrol report indicates that it happened shortly before 11:00 Friday morning when a 2016 Honda Fury driven by 26-year-old Dakota York started to slide before overturning and crossing over the center where it then struck a 2004 Harley driven by 36-year-old Brentt Thomas, of Dixon.

Thomas was uninjured while York and his passenger, 23-year-old Grace Murray, were both seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Monday, September 18th, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony