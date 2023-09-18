Public Comments Being Taken On Apartment Complex For Camdenton Residents Tuesday

A public hearing to take comments for and against a proposed 138-unit apartment complex in Camdenton is set for next Tuesday night during the board of aldermen meeting.

Developers of the $32-million development are also seeking a chapter-100 agreement with the city to help pay for materials used for construction and to also be able to issue revenue bonds to go towards the project.

Also among agenda items is an ordinance to approve re-surfacing of the city pool and approving a measure that would allow the city to terminate dormant hangar leases at the airport.

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen, Tuesday night, begins at 6:00 in city hall.