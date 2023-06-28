Two People Arrested By HWP Including Lake Ozark Woman Traveling At 90MPH On Roadway

A couple of arrests taking place in the past few days across the lake area.

The Highway Patrol says they picked up 30-year-old Alicia Wehmeyer of Lake Ozark following a traffic stop on Tuesday.

She’s facing charges of DWI, Resisting Arrest, speeding at 90 MPH in a 65, failing to display valid plates, having no insurance and excessive window tint.

She was taken to the Camden County jail and put on a 24-hour hold.

The Patrol says they also picked up a Lebanon man for receiving stolen property.

54-year-old Mark Keupp was taken to the county jail, but has since been released.