Honda Puts Several Vehicles Under Recall For Rearview Camera

If you drive a Honda you may want to listen up….there’s a massive recall underway across the US.

Honda is recalling one-point two million vehicles because the rearview camera images may not appear on the dashboard screen…increasing the risk of crash and injury.

The recall covers the 2019 to 2022 pilot and 2019 to 2023 passport s-u-v’s and odyssey minivan models from 2018 to 2023.

The company blames a faulty cable connection, which dealers will fix free of charge.

The company says it received nearly 274,000 warranty claims from May of 2017 through June 8.

It has no reports of any injuries.