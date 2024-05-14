Osage Beach Goes Back To Another Public Hearing Regarding Water & Sewer Rate Increases

If at first you don’t succeed…

…the City of Osage Beach has scheduled a public hearing to take comments on newly proposed water and sewer rates which would ultimately require board of aldermen approval.

The city is, again, asking for pretty hefty increases to help maintain the water system which includes eight wells and four towers which pump out nearly 380 million gallons per year to nearly 6,100 users…and a sewer system which includes over 1,200 grinder pump stations and 59 sewer lift stations that provided more than 352 millions gallons to nearly 7,100 users in 2023 alone.

The city had been set to approve significant increases in the user rates back in March but held off in March after considerable public comment against the changes.

The new public hearing date on the proposed changes is June 20, starting at 5:30 prior to the regular board of aldermen meeting also scheduled for that night.