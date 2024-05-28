Willie Nelson Performs Full Set For Fans Despite Severe Weather Interruptions

Despite the storms and the rain and the hail earlier in the day, the show went on as planned at the Ozarks Amphitheater.

Headliner Willie Nelson took to the stage Sunday evening, just a couple hours later than scheduled, to play before a packed crowd.

“Shotgun Willie” didn’t disappoint as music fans in the lake area, and beyond, were able to enjoy a solid playlist and his high-energy performance.

Next up for the amphitheater will be Robert Plant and Alison Krauss who will take to the stage next Tuesday, June 4th.