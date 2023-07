Two people are injured, including a 4-year-old, in a two-vehicle accident shortly before 5:45 Wednesday afternoon on south highway-5 at Route-E in Laclede County.

The highway patrol says it happened when 39-year-old Kyle Crippin, of Lebanon, turned in front of 32-year-old Joshua Crisp, also from Lebanon.

Crippin suffered moderate injuries and refused treatment while the 4-year-old boy in his vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon.