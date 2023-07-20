MO Attorney General Issues Advisory On “Storm Chasers” Looking To Profit Off Your Damage

In the wake of this past weekend’s heavy rains, flooding and other storm damage across the state, Missourians are being warned to be on the lookout for “storm chasers.”

Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office says that these “storm chasers” (not the meteorologists on TV) will typically go door-to-door offering to provide repairs or other services and then provide shoddy work or no work at all after collecting upfront payments for the work.

Bailey’s office also says, if you suspect you are getting scammed, there are several precautionary steps you can take to minimize that chance including, the most obvious, don’t pay for the work upfront.

You can also contact your insurance company, seek recommendations from others you can trust and get three written estimates for the work.

When in doubt, according to A-G’s office, contact the A-G’s consumer protection hotline or file a report with local law enforcement.

Full Details:

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey today warned consumers to be alert for possible “storm-chasers” following the heavy rains and flooding across Missouri over the weekend.