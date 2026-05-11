Two Recalls In Effect – One Involves Fresh Dog Food & The Other Is Popcorn Seasoning

There’s a couple of Recalls in effect that may be in your pantry.

The first one is for all you dog owners, as Albright’s Raw Pet Food is recalling a single lot of its chicken recipe for dogs, due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The products were sold in one-pound pouches with a best-by date of April 28, 2027.

And the second one involves popcorn seasoning.

JCB Flavors is recalling its Popping Topping “sour cream and onion seasoning” because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

The Food and Drug Administration said the company initiated the recall because the seasoning contains a milk powder ingredient, that was part of a recall by another company.

The seasoning was sold online and at retail stores nationwide.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in either recall.

Consumers should stop using these products and contact the company for more information.