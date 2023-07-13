Two Springfield Residents Busted for Drugs and Paraphernalia in Osage Beach

A report of a possibly intoxicated person acting weird comes to an end with two Springfield residents taken into custody on drug charges.

Osage Beach Lieutenant Michael O’Day says officers responded to the 46-hundred block of the parkway during the early evening hours on Monday and made contact with 25-year-old Alissa Coons by a vehicle which she told officers belonged to her boyfriend, 30-year-old Alan Lawson.

During the investigation, Lawson allegedly admitted that only the methadone in the vehicle belonged to him. Several other items were also seized from the vehicle including unknown gel and rock-like substances, a white powdery substance, 85 whip-it cartridges, multiple cell phones and a lock-box with more suspected methadone inside.

Both are charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance while Lawson also faces a felony delivery charge.

Lawson was being held in the Camden County Jail on a $30-thousand bond while Coons, also in the Camden County Jail, was being held on a $5-thousand bond.