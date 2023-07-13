“Pucker” Moments Lead to Evacuation in Lake Ozark

There were some “pucker moments” along the Bagnell Dam Strip when a natural gas leak was discovered at a local eatery and drinking establishment in Lake Ozark.

Lake Ozark Fire Chief Marc Carr tells KRMS News that the call to the Brick House Gastropub was received around 9:00 Wednesday morning after arriving employees discovered the gas leak.

Fire personnel on the scene evacuated the area and the gas company was summoned to take care of the leak and investigation.

Carr also says the problem was corrected and the business re-opened within about an hour and a half.

There were no injuries or property damage reported and the day went on for the business without any further problems.