Two Springfield Residents Face Drug Charges In Camden County

Two Springfield residents are taken into custody Sunday afternoon on drug charges after apparently being pulled over for speeding by the highway patrol.

The highway patrol reports indicate that 41-year-old Sarah Johnson was driving 16-19 miles per hour over the speed limit, driving while revoked and without insurance.

Johnson is also accused of possessing methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Also accused of possessing meth and paraphernalia is 50-year-old Todd Collins.

Both, Collins and Johnson, were taken to the Camden County and put on 24 hour holds