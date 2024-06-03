fbpx

Camdenton Woman Injured In Hickory County Accident

A Camdenton woman is injured in a two-vehicle accident late Saturday afternoon on U.S. 54 west of Preston in Hickory County.

The highway patrol says 81-year-old Shelby Jones, of Jefferson City, slowed almost to a stop on the westbound shoulder and then made a turn into the side of another vehicle trying to pass which was being driven by 41-year-old Carlos Yanez, from Camdenton.

Neither driver was injured. However, a passenger in the Yanez vehicle, 42-year-old Tiffany Martinez from Camdenton, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Reporter Mike Anthony