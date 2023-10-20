fbpx

Two Versailles Residents Taken Into Custody Following Discovery Of Meth

Two people from Versailles are taken into custody after a search of the residence they were staying in on Wren Road uncovers suspected methamphetamine and illegal drug paraphernalia.

Courthouse records indicate that an officer performing a “knock and talk” was given consent to search the property including a camper near the residence.

Inside the camper, in a bedroom, a glass smoking pipe containing a white crystal substance inside it was discovered.

The substance in the pipe allegedly field-tested to be meth.

29-year-old Tabitha Cline and 35-year-old Daniel Fretueg are formally charged with one felony count each of possessing a controlled substance.

They were both booked into the Morgan County Jail.

Reporter Mike Anthony