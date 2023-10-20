COMO Celebrates 30,000 Broadband Subscribers With A Chance To Win Big

Co-Mo Connect celebrates the milestone of having 30,000 broadband subscribers hooked up to service.

To mark the milestone, representatives from Co-Mo Connect along with state representatives Willard Haley and Tim Taylor, dropped in on the 30-thousandth Co-Mo subscribers for a presentation which included a 65-inch TV, a Playstation-5 game console and a year of free 1-gig service.

All subscribers of the service also have a chance to win the same package by entering a promotion Co-Mo is doing this month.

https://www.co-mo.net/30K/