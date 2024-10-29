Two Wanted Fugitives Nabbed in Northwest Camden County

Two felons wanted on several warrants land in the Camden County Jail.

Sergeant Scott Hines says deputies teamed up Tuesday morning with the highway patrol, the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and U.S. Marshals to take 32-year-old Jacob Nutt and 36-year-old Kristina Nutt, of Edwards, into custody.

In recent months, the two have been involved in several high-speed pursuits in the Climax Springs and Edwards areas with Mr. Nutt also making threats against law enforcement.

He is being held on felony and misdemeanor warrants out of Camden, Hickory and Benton Counties along with a fugitive warrant from Kansas while she is being held on probation and non-support warrants.

Both are being held without bond and presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.