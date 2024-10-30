Suspect Shot by Deputy During Officer-Involved Incident Charge in Previous Incident at Same Location

The Camdenton man who suffered an apparent non-life-threatening wound after being shot by a Camden County deputy during a disturbance late last week is now charged in connection to a previous incident at the same residence.

A probable cause statement alleges, back during the late-night hours of October 10th, that 28-year-old Matthew MacDonald barricaded himself inside the house at 95 Third Street with at least one gunshot being fired.

One deputy was allowed to enter the house and was assisted a short time later by another officer in putting handcuffs on MacDonald who continued to resist before being transported to the hospital and put on a 96-hour involuntary hold.

Matthews is now charged in connection to the previous incident with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm and armed criminal action.

When MacDonald is released from the hospital, he is expected to be taken to the Camden County Jail and held without bond. Further charges are also possible after the officer-involved incident.