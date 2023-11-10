Tyson Issues Recall On Frozen Dinosaur Nuggets That May Have Metal In Them

If you have purchased the fun red & green dinosaur chicken nuggets from Tyson recently, you’ll want to check your bag.

The company is recalling almost 30,000 pounds of the frozen dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets due to the potential presence of small metal pieces in the products.

According to a release the potentially affected product was sold in a 29-ounce plastic bag and is labeled “TYSON FULLY COOKED FUN NUGGETS BREADED SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIES.”

The recalled product has a Best if Used By date of September 4, 2024.

So far only one “minor oral injury” has been reported after consuming the Fun Nuggets, but no additional injuries or illnesses have been linked to this recall.

Tyson says simply throw it out or return it for a full refund.

Full Report:

Berryville, Ark. November 4, 2023 – Tyson® Brand is voluntarily recalling approximately 30,000 pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken “Fun Nuggets.” This includes Tyson® Brand fully cooked “Fun Nuggets” sold to retailers in 29-ounce packages. No other Tyson® brand products are affected.

A limited number of consumers have reported they found small, pliable metal pieces in the product, and out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling this product.

The product was produced at one location on September 5, 2023. Impacted products bear the product codes 2483BRV02 07, 2483BRV02 08, 2483BRV02 09, or 2483BRV02 10, establishment code P7211, with a best if used by date of September 4, 2024. Product cases may be identified by code 048153-6910, 10000048153.

Consumers who have purchased the affected item should cut the UPC and date code from the packaging, discard the product and call or text 1-855-382-3101.

A comprehensive list of retail stores that subsequently received the product will be posted on USDA’s website. Use the following link to locate the “retail distribution list.” http://www.fsis.usda.gov/FSIS_Recalls/Open_Federal_Cases/index.asp

Consumers with questions may call 1-855-382-3101 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.