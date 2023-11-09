Voters Say Yes To Both Ballot Propositions On Tuesday’s Elections In Eldon

It’s a clean sweep of the issues put before the voters on Tuesday in Eldon with both measures passing overwhelmingly.

Proposition-A…to impose a local use tax to be used to fund public safety improvements at the same rate as the total local sales tax, which currently sits at 2.4 percent, passed with 157 “yes” votes and 72 “no” votes.

The use tax will also fluctuate one way or the other if voters approve any increases or reductions of the local sales tax.

The other issue that passed…Proposition-B…establishes an additional 3-percent sales tax imposed on all retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in Eldon.

That issue, Tuesday, was passed with 199 voters in favor and only 30 voters opposing it.