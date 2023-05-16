Umpire Accused Of Shoving Parent & Assaulting Deputy Expected In Court On Tuesday

An umpire accused of pushing a player’s parent and attacking a Camden County deputy at Ballparks National over the weekend is scheduled to be arraigned today.

Neal Sidebottom, of Versailles, is formally charged with a class-A felony for first-degree assault special victim and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

It’s alleged that Sidebottom refused to give the responding deputy any information and then took the deputy down in what appeared to be a chokehold before spectators jumped into action to help break it up.

Sidebottom is being held on a $100-thousand bond.

His arraignment is set for 1:00 today in Camden County Associate Circuit Court