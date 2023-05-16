MODOT Trying To Catch Up On Grand Glaize Bridge Work After Rain

With the threat of rain out of the forecast for at least the next few days, MoDOT is hoping to make up for some lost time last week while doing epoxy work on the eastbound Grand Glaize Bridge in Osage Beach.

“This type of weather is what I’ve been talking about for a couple of months now. What is the least ideal weather because kind of hints that they can maybe keep working, but the threat of rain and with, you know, 95% humidity out and and all that moisture and that mist in the air is really going to slow down that cure time for that that two part epoxy resins.”

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger also says, when the work shifts to the westbound Glaize Bridge, motorists will have to watch for another detour.

“They’re going to close the onramp the westbound 54 on ramp near Topsider & Panera Bread. Close that on ramp as well as the right lane or the driving lane of westbound 54.”

Roeger also says, it’s anticipated that the westbound work will be a little easier on motorists since only two lanes will have to merge together.