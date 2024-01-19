Upcoming Eggs & Issues To Focus On AI And How It Can Help Businesses

No rest for the weary as the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce hit the ground running when the calendar flipped over to 2024.

Director Morgan Crainshaw says there’s already been the legislative reception along with eagle days and the monthly networking social which are just the tip of the iceberg with the joint eggs and issues breakfast next up on the calendar.

“We’re going to be talking about AI and ChatGPT, and registration will be opening Friday of this week. It will start blasting out with additional details. So if you’re interested, your business is interested. You wanted to learn a little bit more about AI and ChatGPT. When I send out the reservation form, get it sent in back into us.”

The eggs and issues breakfast is a joint venture between the Lake Area, the Camdenton and the Lake West chambers.

Then that same night, it’ll be a change of venue for the Lake Area Chamber when it heads over to School of the Osage for the basketball edition of “Community Night.”

More information about the chamber events can be found on the chamber’s website and social media pages.