UPDATE: Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Laurie

Laurie Police have released additional details about a fatal police-involved shooting involving one of the department’s officers on Thursday evening.

The statement given to KRMS says officers responded to a call at around 7:30 PM about a physical-domestic violence incident at the O Road Park Place mobile home park on Care Free Lane.

Officers arrived to find the female victim standing in the road in front of the residence and a suspect standing on the home’s porch.

The statement says as officers approached the suspect they saw what appeared to be a firearm in the man’s waist-band. Officers gave the man directives however the man did not comply and then began to reach for the weapon prompting one of the officers to fire one shot at the suspect, striking him.

Officers began life-saving measures which were continued by requested EMS personnel a short time later however the man was then pronounced dead at the scene.

He’s identified as 44 year old Brian G. Mummert of Sunrise Beach. Laurie Police say the ongoing investigation has been handed over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and no additional information will be released until the investigation is completed.