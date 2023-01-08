Officer Involved Shooting In Laurie Under Investigation

Sun. Jan 8th, 2023
An officer-involved shooting of a suspect in Laurie early last evening drew a big law enforcement response to a site off Highway O.
But hours later the Highway Patrol has released few details.
Troopers have only said the incident on Park Place involved a Laurie Police Officer who was not injured, and there’s no information on the suspect’s condition nor what led up to the incident.
Tonight at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Laurie Police Department requested the MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control to handle the investigation of their officer involved shooting.
This is an active investigation. No other information will be released at this time. pic.twitter.com/0E9pLri5Dy
— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) January 6, 2023