Sun. Jan 8th, 2023

 

Officer Involved Shooting In Laurie Under Investigation

Crime Local News Friday, January 6th, 2023

An officer-involved shooting of a suspect in Laurie early last evening drew a big law enforcement response to a site off Highway O.

But hours later the Highway Patrol has released few details.

Troopers have only said the incident on Park Place involved a Laurie Police Officer who was not injured, and there’s no information on the suspect’s condition nor what led up to the incident.

Crime Local News Friday, January 6th, 2023

Reporter Chris Barnum